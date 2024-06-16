Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on June 16.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the head of state and the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

Expressing gratitude for the attention and congratulations the Azerbaijani President conveyed his congratulations and wishes of peace and security to the friendly and brotherly Pakistani people on the occasion of the holiday.

During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations accross various fields and agreed on further elevating bilateral relations to a higher level.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan hosting COP29 and invited President Ilham Aliyev to make an official visit to Pakistan.

President of Azerbaijan accepted the invitation with pleasure.