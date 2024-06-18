Board Member and Chief Executive Officer Jocelyn Martin-Leano, QRD® Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Jocelyn brings valuable insights and a clear dedication to continuous learning that will serve her and her future boards very well. I look forward to the impact she will surely make.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Jocelyn Martin-Leano of Irvine, California, in the United States.
Jocelyn is the chief executive officer of Enizio Strategies LLC, which provides consulting focused on the interplay of strategy, structure/process, technology/digital/AI, capabilities, and talent. She is a former member of the board of directors of Irwin Union Bank, where she also served as president of its subsidiary Irwin Home Equity. Jocelyn served for over ten years as the president, Rushmore Servicing Division of Rushmore Loan Management Services, and before that, was the senior vice president and chief operations officer, US mortgage insurance for Genworth Financial. She is a graduate of the Advanced Management program and Women on Boards of Harvard Business School. She earned her MBA (with honors) from Saint Mary’s College of California and her BS in industrial engineering from the University of the Philippines. Jocelyn is a member of WomenExecs on Boards, is NACD Directorship Certified®, a Qualified Risk Director®, and earned the Certificate in Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute. She joins an elite group of those holding all three credentials from the DCRO Institute.
"It’s been a pleasure to work with Jocelyn through two guided study cohorts in our global credential programs," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings valuable insights and a clear dedication to continuous learning that will serve her and her future boards very well. I look forward to the impact she will surely make."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO Institute’s program was taught by thought leaders who know technology and also have a board perspective. As instructors, they presented a solid technical foundation and enriched content by teaching cybersecurity from the lenses of strategy and risk,” said Ms. Martin-Leano. “The material includes real-life cases that enhance the learning of key concepts presented. I strongly recommend this course.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
