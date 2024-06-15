Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

CANADA, June 15 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

The Prime Minister and the King expressed their deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Gaza as well as the humanitarian implications of Israel’s military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They underscored the importance that all parties uphold international humanitarian law, ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas, and protect civilians. They also stressed the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The two leaders spoke about the importance of promoting peace and security in the Middle East. The Prime Minister thanked the King for Jordan’s leadership in securing humanitarian assistance for Gaza, promoting dialogue and stability in the region, and securing a path toward lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

Prime Minister Trudeau and His Majesty King Abdullah II noted the strong partnership between Canada and Jordan and looked forward to advancing co-operation on international peace and security.