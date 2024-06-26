Belmont City Press Introduces Innovative Think Tank Style Facebook Group Naming Its Founding Members
CAPS embodies collaboration and innovation. I'm humbled by the expertise each member brings to this dynamic community. Together, we are poised to learn, grow, and make a significant impact.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of CAPS (Coaches, Authors, Podcasters, and Speakers), an internationally inclusive Facebook group. CAPS is designed to unite elite and driven professionals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a collaborative environment where ideas and expertise are shared freely.
— Red Hilton CEO/Publisher Belmont City Press LLC & Founder of CAPS
An Innovative Idea
Red Hilton, founder of Belmont City Press LLC, recognized the need for a space where professionals could come together to share their unique stories. CAPS is more than just a networking group; it's a think tank where collaboration thrives, and competition is left behind. Hilton believes that everyone has a story to tell, and each story holds significance. With this belief, CAPS was formed to bring together some of the most talented and passionate individuals from every industry.
Founding Members Spotlight
To celebrate the launch, CAPS announced its five founding members who exemplify the group's values and vision. These trailblazers represent a variety of industries and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table:
Amelia Ellenstein, owner of "Amelia Ellenstein" is a brand strategist, business coach and keynote speaker who helps entrepreneurs build purpose-driven companies and grow. From branding for Teams to one-on-one coaching, Ellenstein can be found at AmeliaEllenstein.com.
Kathryne Imabayashi of Sonhood Coaching. Imabayashi guides parents raising boys to understand their sons and the world they are living in, leading to deeper connections. Discover more about Sonhood Coaching at SonhoodCoaching.com.
Rachel Robson of 100% Proof: Proofreading and Editorial is an experienced UK-based proofreader, editor and coach working with academics and writers of fiction and creative nonfiction. Robson provides efficient, professional and reliable proofreading and editing services at realistic prices. More on Robson can be found at HundredProofReading.com.
Laverne Friesen of True Emotion Coaching is a transformational coach who, after transforming his life, coaches motivated individuals seeking fulfillment. Discover how to unleash your potential at TrueEmotion.ca.
Paula Immo of "Coaching Paula Immo" is a Finnish success coach leading organizations to sustainable growth by cultivating happiness as a competitive advantage. If you're looking to benefit from Immo's diverse experiences in a comprehensive, practical way, visit PaulaImmo.com.
The Essence of CAPS
CAPS is built on the principle that a "rising tide lifts all boats." The group emphasizes collaboration over competition, fostering an environment where members can share their passions, interests, and advice. Attracting the best and brightest coaches, authors, podcasters, and speakers, CAPS serves as a melting pot of ideas and experiences. This elite community of business owners and entrepreneurs learn and grow together, creating a powerful platform for collective growth and innovation.
Exciting Planned Activities
CAPS members can look forward to a range of engaging activities designed to foster collaboration and learning:
• Think Tanks: Regular brainstorming sessions where members can share ideas, seek advice, and collaborate on projects.
• Speaker Opportunities: Members will have the chance to present at in-group conferences, showcasing their expertise and gaining valuable exposure.
• Anthology Project: A proposed anthology featuring contributions from CAPS members, highlighting their unique stories and insights.
Join the CAPS Community
CAPS is more than just a Facebook group; it's a movement towards a more collaborative and inclusive professional world. By joining CAPS, members gain access to a network of like-minded individuals dedicated to lifting each other up and achieving collective success. For more information or to become a member, visit CAPSThinkTank.com. Join us in creating a vibrant community where stories are shared, and success is a collective journey.
About Belmont City Press LLC
Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise so they may position themselves as the go-to expert in their niche. Anyone looking to establish credibility, brand their expertise, simplify their life, or gain more business can benefit from their courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. For more information visit BelmontCityPress.com or check them out at BelmontCityPressUniversity.com, which is their online program where they literally help you write your book in 21 days. MeetYourPublisher.com
