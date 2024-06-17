Black Music Trailblazer Continues Fight Against Prostate Cancer Disparity Commemorating Juneteenth, Father's Day

Black music trailblazer continues in fight against prostate cancer disparity commemorating Juneteenth. Freedom singer's family confronts prostate cancer barriers while celebrating his artistic impact.

Freedom Singer's Family Confronts Prostate Cancer Barriers While Celebrating His Artistic Impact

We must continue to set goals to change embedded inequalities.” — Charles D. Neblett, PhD.

RUSSELLVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Music Trailblazer's Legacy Continues In Fight Against Prostate Cancer Disparity Commemorating Juneteenth

Freedom Singer's Family Confronts Prostate Cancer Barriers

While Celebrating His Artistic Impact

In commemoration of Black Music Month and Juneteenth, the family of iconic Civil Rights-era Freedom Singer Charles D. Neblett, PhD, 83, of Russellville, Kentucky, continues his legacy of fighting for equality against health disparities among African American men with prostate cancer today. Neblett made a significant mark in history at the forefront of the civil rights movement unifying the country as a Freedom Singer alongside Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, as well as other music legends and icons like Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, and Miles Davis popularizing old Negro spirituals like “We Shall Overcome” and “We Shall Not Be Moved.” Charles Neblett was recently diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer, it was announced today by the Neblett family.

“Unfortunately, an alarming rate of Black men with prostate cancer are not diagnosed until the latest stages,” said Neblett’s son, Kamero, a principal of the NYC Department of Education. With over 299,000 new prostate cancer diagnoses expected in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), the family aims to raise awareness, prevent treatment delays, and educate about advanced options.

"It is a great injustice that Black men with prostate cancer are still not being diagnosed until the latest stages due to continued health inequities," son Kamero Neblett continued.

The Neblett family has gathered in Kentucky to celebrate Neblett's musical contributions, honor him on Father's Day, and discuss treatment options for his stage IV prostate cancer, his next big fight for equality. Daughter Kesi Neblett, a Columbia University graduate, said, "We want to get him the best shot at targeted treatments and a chance to live life again." The family has been referred to Envita Medical Centers in Scottsdale, Arizona, an Integrative Center of Excellence for Precision Oncology, where advanced alternative therapies can be combined with conventional treatments. However, accessing quality care remains a challenge due to financial barriers and historical mistrust in the medical system among Black communities. The average cost of the first year of treatment of Stage IV prostate cancer is $92,344 in the first year, according to ACS.

“Black men today disproportionately have inadequate medical care, health, and life insurance, as well as significantly less access to health centers of excellence when faced with late stage IV prostate cancer,” said Kwesi Neblett, a National Guard of Southern California.

The Neblett family continues to advocate for eliminating barriers to equality in healthcare and other institutions. "We must set goals to change embedded inequalities," said Charles Neblett, emphasizing the importance of using his talent to fight for civil rights for all. A Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee member, Neblett, bravely marched for justice, leading thousands to march in the streets in the 1960s. He was later honored by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with a White House "Civil Rights Music" performance and youth workshop.

Charles D. Neblett was a founding member of the group "The Freedom Singers." The quartet performed at the 1963 March on Washington, and later Neblett was honored by President Barack Obama at the White House "Celebration of Music from the Civil Rights Movement." The Neblett family's partnerships with Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer and the White House Cancer Moonshot program helps propel cancer organizations and their mission to reduce cancer incidence and mortality through education, research, and service programs. Black Music Month is an annual June celebration honoring the pioneering contributions of Black artists and musicians across all genres, from spirituals and gospel to blues, jazz, R&B, rock, hip-hop, and more. First established in 1979 and officially declared by President Biden for 2024, it aims to celebrate the indelible influence of Black music on American and world culture while recognizing the struggles and triumphs of the African American community reflected through its soundtracks.

Freedom Singers Perform at March on Washington 1963