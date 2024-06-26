Steven Markoff, Author on the Second Amendment and Entrepreneur, Backs California’s Fairground Firearm Ban

California's decision to ban the sale of firearms and ammunition at fairgrounds protects citizens and the Constitution.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Markoff, a notable author on the Second Amendment, and entrepreneur, has sparked a debate by asserting that the decision of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upholds California laws barring the sale of firearms and ammunition at fairgrounds and other state properties, is supported by our country's Colonial and founding-era history. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, this decision in coming has been contentious. Judge Richard R. Clifton wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel, dismissing claims by firearm sellers and gun advocacy groups that the laws violated their First and Second Amendment rights. Markoff's view is that the Constitution, despite a 2008 Supreme Court decision to the contrary (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570), should not cover an individual right to arms generally or in the home and that belief, before and after the Heller decision is a widely believed misconception.

“Those who see the ruling as unfair or a violation of the Second Amendment know little about the historical background of the Amendment,” says Markoff.

Markoff sheds light on the historical context of the Second Amendment, stating that five of the 27 words of the Amendment, "to keep and bear arms," were about the militia and military, not about any individual right to arms. He further explains that the words "individual right" do not appear in any of the foundational documents of our country, nor do those two words appear in our Constitution or in any of the 10 Amendments known as the Bill of Rights, comprised of the Second Amendment and nine other amendments. Markoff also points out that there were over 170 laws restricting the use of firearms in our budding country, passed between 1609 and 1791.

Markoff’s latest work, "Misfire," is a significant addition to the discourse on the Second Amendment. It analyzes the Supreme Court's 2008 misinterpretations of that Amendment, which he argues was a political decision, not one based on early American history. Markoff, for example, questions why the Court chose the nine post-Second Amendment Declarations as a better indicator of the intent and meaning of the Second Amendment than the sixteen pre-Amendment Declarations. The pre- and post-Declarations suggest a different meaning of the Amendment.

"This is a book that should be on every Justice’s desk when the next gun case comes around."

~Darren G. Smith, attorney~

Steven C. Markoff is an American entrepreneur, film producer, author, and educator celebrated for his diverse contributions across multiple domains. He founded A-Mark Financial Corporation in Santa Monica, California, establishing a trailblazing financial services firm initially focused on rare coins and precious metals. Markoff's innovative spirit also led to the creation of influential websites, including ProCon.org, acquired by Britannica in 2020, which continues to provide free, unbiased information on various social and political issues. In the mid-2000s, Markoff served as an executive producer for acclaimed films such as "Alpha Dog," "Next Day Air," and "Stander." His dedication to illuminating critical subjects is evident in his publications, "The Case Against George W. Bush" (2020) and "Handbook: The First 100 Years of the ACLU" (2023).

