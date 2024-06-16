ARCOBALENO, an art prints set that celebrates all gender identities | Launch Event

Arcobaleno: launch event details Logo for the imperfecta gallery Logo of the Q Center

imperfecta with illustrator Marco Calvi presents ARCOBALENO, a limited edition prints set that celebrates all gender identities.

OREGON CITY, OR, USA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The imperfecta art & design gallery partnered with Italian illustrator Marco Calvi to create a limited edition (100) artwork that celebrates all gender identities. Arcobaleno, which in Italian means Rainbow, is a limited edition print set that includes seven giclée prints, each focused on a different color and letter of the alphabet – from L to B, T, Q, I and A. Each set will be available at the gallery and online starting on June 29. Presales will open a week prior to the launch.

For each set, the gallery will donate a portion of proceeds to the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Pacific Northwest: the Q Center.

The launch event, set for June 29 (5-7pm) at the imperfecta gallery in Oregon City, will include a welcome address from the Q Center and the artists as well as wine poured by a local winery. This will be the first of a series of collaborative endeavors between imperfecta and the Q Center.

imperfecta is an art & design gallery founded by high tech executive Daria Loi to showcase, elevate and promote women artists and minority creatives. The gallery's driving belief is that nothing is perfect and that imperfections are what makes humans human. Imperfecta collects, shares and offers art that reflects this belief as well as design artifacts and wondrous heirlooms that bring beauty wherever they go. The gallery showcases diverse fine art types and mediums as well as design artifacts and heirlooms.

Marco Calvi is a freelance illustrator who lives and works in Milan. He collaborates with numerous publishing houses, including ABEditore, Mosca Bianca Edizioni, Nativi Digitali Edizioni as well as craft businesses throughout Italy. Marco loves history, scary and mysterious things, like ghosts, magic and legends. He shares his life with his partner Federico and their two mischievous whippets Jasper and Lancillotto.

The Q Center is the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Pacific Northwest, proudly serving the LGBTQ2SIA+ communities of Portland Metro and Southwest Washington. Their drop-in and event space on North Mississippi Avenue is a frequent first stop for new arrivals in Portland, and for longtime residents who are newly out or questioning their sexual or gender identity. Q Center also serves as an information hub for friends, partners, community, and family members of LGBTQ2SIA+ individuals.

Contact: imperfecta@studioloi.xyz