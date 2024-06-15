Busway-Bus Duct Market Fastest-Growing Trends with a CAGR of 5.5%, To Reach $21 Billion by 2031

Busway-Bus Duct Market Expected to Reach $21 Billion by 2031

The busway-bus duct market size was valued at $12.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The main types of busway-bus ducts include isolated phase, segregated phase, and non-segregated phase bus ducts. Of these, the non-segregated phase bus duct held the largest market share in 2021, driven by an increase in small- and large-scale manufacturing industries and more commercial buildings.

The market is segmented by voltage ratings: high-voltage, medium-voltage, and low-voltage. The medium-voltage segment had the highest market share in 2021 due to its broad application range. Additionally, the market is categorized by end-user industry into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Growth is primarily fueled by expansions in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, power generation, and plastics. However, fluctuating raw material costs are a challenge to market growth.

Driving Demands:

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region led the global busway-bus duct market in revenue, followed by North America and Europe. The LAMEA region is anticipated to experience high CAGR due to rapid industrial growth.

Furthermore, the expansion of industries in emerging economies presents significant opportunities for the busway-bus duct market.

Leading manufacturers have introduced various stationary busway-bus ducts. For example, in March 2021, Tai Sin Electric Limited launched the Busbar Trunking System, which offers improved performance through higher power efficiency, lower voltage drop, high tensile strength, and enhanced safety features.

Top Company Profiles:

Key companies profiled in the busway-bus duct market forecast report include ABB, Accu-Panels Energy Pvt. Ltd., C&S Electric Limited, Current Midwest, DBTS IND, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Godrej and Boyce Company Limited, Huapeng Group Company, Ltd., L&T Electrical & Automation, LS Cable & System Ltd., Powell Industries Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY, Tricolite Electrical Industries, and Vidhyut Control India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive busway-bus duct market size analysis, current and emerging busway-bus duct market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the non-segregated phase bus duct dominated the busway-bus duct market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the segregated phase bus duct segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By voltage, the medium-voltage segment registered highest revenue in 2021.

By end-user industry, the industrial segment registered highest revenue in 2021.

Region wise, LAMEA is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the busway-bus duct market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the busway-bus duct industry.

