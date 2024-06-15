Government briefs media on the state of readiness to host 2024 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, 15 Jun

Government will update the media on the state of readiness for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

Members of the media are invited to cover the media briefing as per the details below:

Date: Saturday, 15 June 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room,Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media covering the briefing are advised to confirm attendance by submitting their personal details on email to: bathabile@gcis.gov.za.

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA |

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485