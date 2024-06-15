Government briefs media on the state of readiness to host 2024 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, 15 Jun
Government will update the media on the state of readiness for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.
Members of the media are invited to cover the media briefing as per the details below:
Date: Saturday, 15 June 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room,Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Media covering the briefing are advised to confirm attendance by submitting their personal details on email to: bathabile@gcis.gov.za.
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA |
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485