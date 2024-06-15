DCR News Release – Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates earn Kapi’olani Community College Culinary certificates

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

June 14, 2024

Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates earn Kapi’olani Community College Culinary certificates

HONOLULU —Ten inmates from the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) received Kapi‘olani Community College (KCC) Culinary Arts certificates Thursday June 13, 2024.

The facility hosted a graduation luncheon where the new graduates demonstrated skills they learned in the Culinary Arts program.

The Culinary Arts program is a series of classes culminating in a six-month certificate designed to teach students the fundamentals of entering the restaurant industry, said WCF Education Supervisor Kerry Iwashita.

The college-level program is aimed to educate students in professionalism, commitment and responsibility. The students learn the basics of culinary arts, time management, teamwork and other practical skills.

They work toward two certificates: a ServSafe Food Handler certificate and KCC Culinary Arts certificate.

“The students have accomplished this while maintaining their responsibilities of work, required programs and other obligations,” Iwashita said. “Needless to say, they have maintained the focus, motivation, and work ethic to complete this program. It is both the wishes of Waiawa and the students to have them continue their pursuit of a culinary career or further their education into a degree.”

If any of the students opt to further their education, 14 credits earned from the program will appear in their University of Hawai‘i transcripts.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson said, “We remain grateful to the volunteer chefs for their dedication and unwavering commitment to this program which provides students with the opportunity to learn and utilize a marketable skill.”

The graduates prepared the following ‘ono dishes and desserts for the graduation banquet:

Grilled Veggie and Farfalle Pasta Salad

Taegu Tofu Salad

Char-Grilled Veggie Platter

Tangy Citrus Thai Fusion Beef Taco Salad

Persian-Inspired Shirin Polo Rice

Banh Mi Dumplings and Somen in Hot/Sour Sauce

Crispy Pressed Chicken and Veggie Satay with Peanut Glaze

Plum-Glazed Chicken and Spinach/Mushroom Roulade

Liliko‘i Panna Cotta and Fruit Skewers

Lemon Bars

Blueberry Cream Cheese Scones with Cream Cheese Glaze

