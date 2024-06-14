Premier Workspaces Announces the Opening of a New Beverly Hills Center at 9465 Wilshire Blvd

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Workspaces, a leading provider of flexible workspace solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 9465 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, in June 2024. This marks Premier Workspaces’ fourth location in Beverly Hills, reinforcing its commitment to offering premium office solutions in one of the most prestigious business districts in the world.

Strategically located in the Beverly Hills Triangle at the corner of Wilshire and Beverly, this new center offers unparalleled access to Beverly Hills' iconic landmarks, upscale dining, luxury accommodations, and high-end shopping. The new workplace features a stunning, modern design and includes an array of amenities to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and professionals.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Beverly Hills with the opening of our new location at 9465 Wilshire Boulevard,” said Michael Pollack, Vice President of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces. “This center embodies our commitment to providing exceptional workspace solutions that inspire productivity and innovation. We look forward to welcoming businesses to this prime location.”

The new Beverly Hills center offers a variety of office solutions, including:

• Private offices for individuals and small teams

• Office rental by the hour for flexible work schedules

• State-of-the-art meeting rooms available for hourly or daily rental

• Virtual office services for businesses needing a prestigious address and on-site phone answering.

“Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals by offering flexible and dynamic workspaces,” said Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces. “Our new Beverly Hills center is designed to foster a collaborative and productive environment, making it the ideal location for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and established businesses alike.”

In addition to premium office spaces, the 9465 Wilshire Blvd. location boasts top-notch amenities, including high-speed internet, 24/7 access, on-site support staff, and beautifully designed common areas. The facility is also within walking distance of renowned restaurants, hotels, and the world-famous Rodeo Drive, providing clients with a prestigious and convenient working environment.

To celebrate the opening, Premier Workspaces will host an open house event this summer, featuring guided tours, networking opportunities, and special promotions for new members.

For more information about the new Beverly Hills center, membership options, and to schedule a tour, please visit our website at www.premierworkspaces.com or contact us at (310) 860-6100.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining a network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 144 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

Contact: Charlie Brown, 949-253-4179 - cbrown@premierworkspaces.com