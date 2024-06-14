S. 2247, Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Endangered Fish Recovery Programs Reauthorization Act of 2023
S. 2247 would authorize the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) to participate in fish recovery programs through 2031 in the Upper Colorado River Basin and the San Juan River Basin. The agency’s authority to operate those programs expires at the end of fiscal year 2024. The bill also would allow BOR to accept and spend contributions from the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) for annual operating costs of the fish recovery programs.