SBA, WIPP, AMEX to Cohost Government Contracting Education Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs in Michigan and Colorado

First Event June 17 in Detroit

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced that it will cohost ChallengeHER events in Detroit on June 17 and in Colorado Springs on Aug. 22, alongside Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express (AMEX). ChallengeHER is free for all registrants.

“ChallengeHER has helped tens of thousands of women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts and grow their revenue by selling to the world’s largest buyer: the U.S. government,” said SBA Associate Administrator for Government Contracting and Business Development, Jackie Robinson-Burnette. “Our continued collaboration with Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express on the ChallengeHER initiative reaffirms the SBA’s commitment to leveling the playing field for women-owned businesses in the federal marketplace by investing in and empowering them to connect with federal buyers directly via matchmaking events and by continuously advocating on their behalf.”

ChallengeHer is a government contracting education initiative that aims to bring more women-owned firms into the federal government’s supply chain, encourage participation in the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract Program, and provide an avenue for government agencies to meet qualified women-owned small business contractors.

“WIPP is honored to be a national partner on this much needed and well-respected program. Now in its eleventh year, we have served nearly 26,000 women-owned small businesses, providing the education and resources needed to navigate the road to success and sustainability during these historical times,” said Angela Dingle, President & CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP).

“American Express has a long history of backing small businesses, providing the tools and resources they need to grow and thrive as we aim to help businesses do more business. We’re proud to continue to support ChallengeHER, which unlocks real opportunities for women-owned businesses to drive sales and growth through access to contracts and important connections, said Jessica Ling, Senior Vice President, B2B Marketing, American Express.

This spring, at a roundtable discussion hosted by the White House and attended by several federal agencies to mark National Small Business Week, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman announced the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its FY23 small business contracting goal of 23%, awarding an all-time high 28.4% of federal contract dollars to small businesses (WOSB), received $30.9 billion in federal contracting dollars in FY23, which marks the highest dollar amount ever awarded to WOSBs.

The ChallengeHER events provide matchmaking opportunities between women-owned businesses and government contractors and networking opportunities. It also provides world-class programming and training, facilitated by subject matter experts, on entering and navigating the public sector supply chain. These sessions are offered in-person and online.

The ChallengeHER Road Tour schedule is as follows:

NATIONAL CHALLENGEHER ROAD TOUR SCHEDULE 2024:

Detroit Mich. June 17 Colorado Springs



Colo. Aug 22 DMV TBD Oct. 10 Ft. Lauderdale Fla. Dec. 3

To register for a ChallengeHER visit www.ChallengeHER.us.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Tiffani Clements U.S. Small Business Administration tiffani.clements@sba.gov