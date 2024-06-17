Business Networking For Good by Creative Society Announces Free Summer Event Series Showcasing Local Nonprofits
Creative Society, a global initiative spanning 180 countries, is excited to announce its summer event series, "Business Networking For Good."
Event Purpose:
"Business Networking For Good" is designed to connect people and communities through networking opportunities that can lead to potential business and personal collaborations.
Objective:
The objective of this event is to highlight local businesses and nonprofits, fostering strong relationships and creating a platform for collaboration. The event will showcase small local nonprofits making significant impacts in their communities.
The next event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Chief Financial Credit Union’s community room in Rochester, MI. The credit union has provided this space to support local nonprofits. Upcoming event dates include July 27 and August 17.
June Nonprofit Spotlights:
The Dre Project: This initiative delivers groceries and home-cooked meals to families facing hardship, aiming to serve 600 families this year. It was established in memory of Andrea Kristin Jackson.
Brilliant Detroit: Dedicated to building successful families and neighborhoods, this nonprofit provides year-round programming and support to ensure children (ages 0-8) are school-ready, healthy, and stable.
Previous Guests:
- Insuring Change: A nonprofit reversing the cycle of poverty through youth experiences.
- Words of Hope 4 Life: Integrating mental wellness and harm reduction into communities.
- Sparkle Network: A nonprofit uniting charity, business, comedy, and communities.
- Abigayle Ministries: Assisting pregnant women and their children through a residential housing program.
- The Monarch Circle: Helping individuals heal from sexual abuse and related trauma.
Call to Action:
Metro Detroit-based nonprofits interested in participating in future events can contact Creative Society at usa@creativesociety.com for more information.
Invitation:
Creative Society invites individuals to attend, network, and connect. Registration for the free events is available at: Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/o/creative-society-37306579743
Creative Society Mission:
Creative Society aims to draw attention to the global climate crisis, study its causes, and find solutions. The organization seeks to unite scientific efforts to protect human life and prevent further climate collapse. Creative Society supports UN goals and collaborates to build a more stable and prosperous future. Olga Schmidt, president of the Creative Society nonprofit, states, “Global solutions start with people, building relationships, communities, and social activism. Knowing available resources and fostering community support are crucial for positive change.”
About Creative Society:
With over 27 years of experience in interdisciplinary research on the climate crisis, Creative Society emphasizes global cooperation. More information on climate research can be found at Creative Society Climate Model. (https://creativesociety.com/climate-model)
Business Networking For Good - Connecting Humanity