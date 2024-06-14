CBP officers seize $185K in unreported currency at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry on Thursday seized $185,000 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain laser focus on CBP’s border security mission whether working in inbound or the outbound environment,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “This significant outbound currency seizure is a perfect illustration of that commitment. The seizure of unreported currency, which is often proceeds of illicit endeavors, denies the profitmaking from such activity. ”

Stacks containing $185,785 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, June 13 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a CBP officer performing outbound inspections referred a southbound 2017 Chevy for a secondary examination. Following a thorough examination that included use of a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing a total of $185,750 in unreported currency hidden within the vehicle.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

