ForgeStop Announces Partnership with Award-Winning Whisky Brand Indri to Prevent Counterfeits
ForgeStop will equip Piccadily Distilleries Whisky Bottles With It's Advanced Anti-Counterfeit "InfoTAP" Smart Label Technology, Allowing Instant AuthenticationMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForgeStop Technology Corporation, a leader in anti-counterfeit and digital smart label solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Piccadily Distilleries, India's largest independent malt spirits manufacturer. This collaboration will revolutionize product authentication and customer engagement in the spirits industry.
ForgeStop will equip Piccadily Distilleries and its renowned brand, Indri, with it's cutting-edge NFC-powered "InfoTAP" smart labels integrated with advanced anti-counterfeit technology. Accessible to consumers with a simple tap of their smartphone, ForgeStop's InfoTAP labels are tamper-proof and enable real-time product verification, ensuring authenticity and fostering dynamic communication between Piccadily's brands and consumers.
Innovative Solutions for a Leading Brand
Piccadily Distilleries, renowned for its multi-award winning whisky brand 'Indri', will utilize ForgeStop's technology to boost product security and customer interaction. These smart labels enable consumers to instantly verify the authenticity of their purchases, be notified if a bottle has been previously opened or tampered with, and allow access to detailed product information, such as origin, production process, and tasting notes.
Additionally, this direct communication channel allows Piccadily to share exclusive offers, updates, and personalized content, thereby enhancing the overall brand experience and customer engagement.
Piccadily has made headlines in recent months winning ‘Best in Show Double Gold’ at Whiskies of the World Awards 2023 as well as announcing a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Launching a 'House of the Dragon’ Game of Thrones, Exclusive Edition.
About ForgeStop
ForgeStop's technology Corp is a consumer-focused product authentication and anti-counterfeit technology company. ForgeStop's flagship product InfoTAP allows consumers to simply tap their smartphones to a product to instantly verify its authenticity, receive real-time product information, and connect with their favorite brands in unprecedented ways.
Dedicated to transforming product authentication, ForgeStop offers user-friendly anti-counterfeit and smart label solutions, empowering brands with product integrity, and helping them to build stronger customer connections.
ForgeStop was created in 2020 by it's CEO and co-founder Terry Katz after his own consumer brand was the subject of counterfeiting and no useful solution could be found.
For more information about ForgeStop, visit www.forgestop.com
Terry Katz
ForgeStop Technology Corp
terry@forgestop.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn