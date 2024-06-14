(Subscription required) California's courts of appeal have largely upheld a law that requires companies to pay their arbitration bills within 30 days or risk having consumer and employment claims filed against them removed to court.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Pay-or-Waive Arbitration Law Challenge
