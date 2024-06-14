Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,254 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Pay-or-Waive Arbitration Law Challenge

(Subscription required) California's courts of appeal have largely upheld a law that requires companies to pay their arbitration bills within 30 days or risk having consumer and employment claims filed against them removed to court.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Pay-or-Waive Arbitration Law Challenge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more