Total Sport Solutions Finds Strong Interest Amongst Arena Users for Off-Season Activities, Including Pickleball
Sports like pickleball, badminton, and volleyball were most in demand amongst respondents.
Our research demonstrates a genuine desire among arena users to stay active and engaged with their community during the off-season.”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Sport Solutions, a leading nationwide provider of sports flooring solutions, has found a growing demand among arena users for off-season activities. These findings reveal a clear opportunity to expand the usage of arena facilities during the warmer months and provide enthusiasts with an exciting array of alternative sports.
— Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc.
Through conversations and research from arena users from diverse backgrounds and demographics across Canada to gauge their interest in off-season activities. The results were both compelling and illuminating, with over 84% of respondents stating that they find it important for arenas to offer additional activities in the off-season. Among the activities that stood out as the most sought-after options were pickleball, badminton, and volleyball.
Pickleball, a fast-paced and highly engaging paddle sport, emerged as a top choice among respondents, with 53% of participants expressing a keen interest in having their arena offer it. Moreover, an impressive 51% of respondents believed there was a demand for pickleball offerings amongst arena users. This statistic is particularly noteworthy, considering that pickleball has gained recognition as North America's fastest-growing sport. The sport’s rapid growth is evident in the results, with 78% of respondents stating that they’re familiar with pickleball. With its accessibility and adaptability to various skill levels, pickleball provides an ideal opportunity for arenas to diversify their offerings and cater to a broader audience.
"These insights demonstrate a genuine desire among arena users to stay active and engaged with their community during the off-season," said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions. "By offering off-season options at arenas, we can keep these facilities buzzing with energy, generating revenue year-round, and creating new opportunities for social connections. We’re excited to see how we can use these results to help drive the growth of these sports."
Total Sport Solutions is eager to collaborate with arenas and organizations to develop tailored solutions for introducing these activities into their offerings. By doing so, they hope to transform arenas into multi-purpose hubs for sports and recreation, further enhancing the experience for all sports enthusiasts.
-30-
