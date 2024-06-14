Public hearing set for June 27 on lowering newborn nursery level of care at North Memorial – Robbinsdale Hospital

News Release

June 14, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on June 27 at 6 p.m. on North Memorial Health lowering its newborn nursery level of care at Robbinsdale Hospital from Level 2 (special care nursery) to Level 1 (well newborn nursery).

According to the filed submission, this modification will allow Robbinsdale Hospital to align labor and delivery resources to better match actual volume. Babies born at the hospital who need a higher level of care will be transferred to one of the five neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) available in the local region. This includes the Level 3 NICU at Maple Grove Hospital, which is part of the North Memorial system and also cares for inpatient pre-childbirth patients.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services at North Memorial Robbinsdale Hospital.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: North Memorial Health Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 814 794 639#. More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for public comment, can be found on the North Memorial Health Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes 144.555.

