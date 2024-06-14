Division of Marine Fisheries certifies three state record fish

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified three state record fish – a near world record size Yellowmouth Grouper, a White Grunt and an Almaco Jack.

Yellowmouth Grouper (Mycteroperca interstitialis)

Christopher Hyche of Chapin, S.C. caught the 23-pound Yellowmouth Grouper offshore of Calabash on May 3, 2024.

There was no previous North Carolina state record for Yellowmouth Grouper. The International Gamefish Association World Record is 23-pounds, 3-ounces, making Hyche’s fish just 3 ounces shy of the world record.

Hyche previously held a state record in South Carolina for a Mangrove Snapper. He landed the Yellowmouth Grouper using a whole sardine and 60-pound braid on a Penn Torque 40 NLD2 reel pared with a Shimano Talavera rod.

Hyche’s fish measured 33.5-inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 25.5-inch girth. The fish was weighed in at Mad Kingz in Ocean Isle.



White Grunt (Haemulon plumieri)

Joshua Pendleton of Southport caught the 5-pound, 3.2-ounce White Grunt near the Frying Pan Towers May 3, 2024.

The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 13.6 ounces, and was caught off Morehead City in 2023.

Pendleton landed the fish using fish bite and 60-pound braid on a Fin Nor Lethal reel paired with a Penn Mariner II Rod.

Pendleton’s fish measured 20.38-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 15.13-inch girth. The fish was weighed at Mad Kingz in Southport.



Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana)

Roberto Cancel III of Lillington caught the 33-pound, 12.16-ounce Almaco Jack off Morehead City on June 2, 2024. The previous state record was 26-pounds, 15.6-ounces and was established in 2023.

Cancel was aboard the Captain Stacy when the fish struck his whole squid bait. Cancel fought the fish for more than 30 minutes before landing it on his St. Croix Mojo Jig rod and Revo Toro reel with 50-pound braid.

Cancel’s fish measured 39.75 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 28-inch girth. The fish was weighed in at Chasin’ Tails and confirmed by fisheries staff at the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters in Morehead City.



Download photos of the anglers and their fish at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/news-media/new-state-record-white-grunt-yellowmouth-grouper-and-almaco-jack.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.