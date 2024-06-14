St. Kitts and Nevis signs $620,000 Pilot Project in Shrimp and Red Snapper Production with FAO Support

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 14 June 2024): In a bid to enhance the fisheries and agriculture sector, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP). Valued at $620,000 USD, this project focuses on the production of shrimp and red snapper and is slated to run from June 2024 to May 2026.

The announcement signals a significant milestone in the nation’s quest for sustainable development. By harnessing the expertise and resources provided by the FAO, St. Kitts and Nevis aims to address key challenges facing its marine and agricultural sectors.

The Pilot Project in Shrimp and Red Snapper Production represents a multifaceted approach to bolstering local economies while ensuring the long-term viability of natural resources. Through innovative techniques and strategic investments, the government seeks to empower coastal communities and safeguard their livelihoods against environmental uncertainties.

“We are thrilled to partner with the FAO in launching this transformative initiative,” expressed the Minister of Agriculture, the Honorable Samal Duggins. He added, “By leveraging their support and expertise, we aim to unlock the full potential of our fisheries and agriculture sector, fostering resilience and prosperity for generations to come.”

The project’s timeline spans two years, during which stakeholders will collaborate closely to implement best practices in aquaculture and fisheries management. Training programs and capacity-building initiatives will equip local fishermen and farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to maximize productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

As St. Kitts and Nevis embark on this journey of collaboration and innovation, it extends its heartfelt gratitude to the FAO for its unwavering support. Together, we remain committed to advancing the sustainable development goals of the nation and paving the way for a brighter future in fisheries and agriculture.

With the Pilot Project in Shrimp and Red Snapper Production now underway, the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis are poised to emerge as beacons of sustainability and resilience in the Caribbean region, setting an example for others to follow.