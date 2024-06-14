News Release – Women’s Community Correctional Center Resource Fair prepares inmates for reentry into community

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

June 13, 2024

Women’s Community Correctional Center Resource Fair prepares inmates for reentry into community

HONOLULU — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) and Transforming Lives hosted a resource fair at the facility Thursday, June 13, 2024, to help inmates prepare for successful reentry into the community.

Approximately 35 vendors that include job readiness programs, education, employment/vocational training programs, housing assistance, peer support, substance abuse treatment, children and family programs, health care and behavioral health participated in the fair to provide information and referral services to approximately 160 to 170 inmates.

The WCCC previously hosted resource fairs, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the facility to temporarily cease events. Thursday’s resource fair was the first one the facility hosted since 2020.

Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta of the WCCC said, “We are very excited to restart these resource fairs, which had been stopped due to COVID. These resource fairs give hope and encouragement to our women as they prepare for and adjust to life on the outside.”

Chaplain Barbara Gatewood of Transforming Lives said, “Having resource fairs allows various community agencies and nonprofits to come into the facilities to connect inmates to a variety of services that will help them get back on their feet.”

Transforming Lives is a nonprofit organization that collaborates with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and community groups to provide resources for inmates who are reentering the community.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said, “Initiatives such as job fairs help strengthen our reach in comprehensive reentry services for those transitioning back into the community. We are very appreciative of Transforming Lives and all of the organizations and agencies participating in this and future events.”

