In support of inclusive economic recovery, Bong Go assists displaced workers in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Oriental Mindoro, partnered with Mayor Malou Morillo to provide assistance to displaced workers in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on Tuesday, June 11.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. This program supported by Senator Go aims to offer temporary employment to the qualified beneficiaries.

"Mahirap po ang panahon ngayon, marami pang apektado na hindi pa nakakabalik sa trabaho. Palakpakan natin ang ating DOLE sa programang TUPAD," he highlighted.

To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and to provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration.

The distribution activity took place at Barangay Camilmil Covered Court. Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs for 106 displaced workers while there were select recipients of shoes and phones.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go noted that he was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

With 165 operational centers nationwide, including the one at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in the city, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that it has already assisted more than ten million impoverished patients with hospital expenses.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Salamat sa ating mga doktor, sa ating mga municipal health officers, sa health workers natin na nagsakripisyo noong panahon ng pandemya. Magtulungan lang ho tayo," Go said in an interview previously.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.