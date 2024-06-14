Linda's Bakery in La Crosse County Donates to the Salvation Army on National Donut Day

West Salem, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Salem, Wisconsin -

Nestled in the heart of West Salem, Wisconsin, Linda's Bakery has been more than just a bakery since its start in 1973. This beloved local establishment has always threaded together the sweet joys of high-quality baked goods with an unwavering commitment to community service. One of the bakery's recent initiatives conveys this spirit of generosity and community engagement.

On National Donut Day, Linda's Bakery embarked on a mission to help people in need, pledging to donate 50 cents from every donut sold to the Salvation Army's "Make a House a Home Project." This particular project is close to the community's heart, focusing on providing necessary items to families moving into housing, effectively turning houses into homes. The campaign was a resounding success, with 3,891 donuts sold, culminating in a significant donation of $1,945.50 to the La Crosse Salvation Army.

Bob Anderson, the General Manager for the bakery, reflected on the campaign's success, stating, "We were so happy to see a turnout above and beyond our expectation for National Donut Day. Our community showed up in full force, enabling us to make an impactful donation to the Salvation Army. This act of support from our community goes to show how a simple treat like a donut can help make a difference. We're humbled to play a part in aiding the Salvation Army in their mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."

In further discussions, Anderson remarked, "The commitment of our staff is a driving force behind everything we do. This event was a reflection of that commitment and the incredible support we've received over the years. We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us and helping people in need. We see this donation as a way to extend our gratitude and make a positive impact. Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunity to continue supporting meaningful causes and strengthening our bonds within the community."

The journey of Linda's Bakery, particularly through initiatives like the National Donut Day campaign, serves as an inspiriting testament to the power of local businesses in spearheading social change and fostering community wellbeing. For more information on Linda's Bakery and to view their extensive selection of baked goods, including their bread, pastries, decorated cakes, and wedding cakes, visit their website or the bakery's Facebook page. Viewers are also encouraged to stop by 190 East City, 190 WI-16, West Salem, WI 54669 to see the daily selections.

###

For more information about Linda's Bakery, contact the company here:



Linda's Bakery

Bob Anderson

608-786-1818

info@lindasbakery.com

190 East City, 190 WI-16, West Salem, WI 54669

Bob Anderson