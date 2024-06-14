MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events June 25 and 27 in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about fishing in Missouri through two Discover Nature – Fishing events in Columbia June 25 and 27 from 3-5 p.m.

The June 25 event will cover equipment, casting, and proper fish handling along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lg. The June 27 event will walk participants through five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures, and Missouri’s fishing regulations. Participants for the June 27 event must attend the June 25 event as well. Register for the June 27 event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4LQ.

These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge. Participants will not need to have a fishing license for these programs.

Questions about these events can be sent to Luke Noel at luke.noel@mdc.mo.gov. Both events will be held at the Boone County Nature School at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.