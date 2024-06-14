Submit Release
News Search

There were 193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,286 in the last 365 days.

MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events June 25 and 27 in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about fishing in Missouri through two Discover Nature – Fishing events in Columbia June 25 and 27 from 3-5 p.m.

The June 25 event will cover equipment, casting, and proper fish handling along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lg. The June 27 event will walk participants through five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures, and Missouri’s fishing regulations. Participants for the June 27 event must attend the June 25 event as well. Register for the June 27 event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4LQ.

These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge. Participants will not need to have a fishing license for these programs.

Questions about these events can be sent to Luke Noel at luke.noel@mdc.mo.gov. Both events will be held at the Boone County Nature School at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

You just read:

MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events June 25 and 27 in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more