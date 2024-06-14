2024 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors Election Results Announced
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 14, 2024
Contact: Kelly Mella, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, kelly.mella@wisconsin.gov
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2024 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) Board of Directors election results. On July 1, 2024, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors:
District 2: Carolyn Alsteen, Coleman
Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties
District 5: Kay Zwald, Hammond
Dunn and St. Croix counties
District 8: Jessica Pralle-Trimner, Athens
Marathon County
District 11: Daniel Hinz, Pickett
Outagamie and Winnebago counties
District 14: Annaliese Wegner, Ettrick
Jackson, La Crosse, and Trempealeau counties
District 17: Mitch Kappelman, Manitowoc
Calumet and Manitowoc counties
District 20: Jessica M. Kelley, Rock Springs
Richland and Sauk counties
District 23: Jody L. Miller, Avoca
Iowa and Lafayette counties
There were 13 certified candidates running for eight board member positions. Of the 1,625 dairy producers living in affected districts, 16.6 percent returned ballots. District 2, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.6 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. The election closed May 24, 2024.
For more information on DFW, the 2024 Board of Directors election, and elected director biography information, visit DFW's website at https://www.wisconsindairy.org/Our-Story/Board-of-Directors-Elections.
DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.
