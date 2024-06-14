Submit Release
2024 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors Election Results Announced

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 14, 2024
Contact: Kelly Mella, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, kelly.mella@wisconsin.gov  

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2024 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) Board of Directors election results. On July 1, 2024, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors:

District 2: Carolyn Alsteen, Coleman
Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties

District 5: Kay Zwald, Hammond
Dunn and St. Croix counties                                                      

District 8: Jessica Pralle-Trimner, Athens
Marathon County

District 11: Daniel Hinz, Pickett
Outagamie and Winnebago counties

District 14: Annaliese Wegner, Ettrick
Jackson, La Crosse, and Trempealeau counties

District 17: Mitch Kappelman, Manitowoc
Calumet and Manitowoc counties

District 20: Jessica M. Kelley, Rock Springs
Richland and Sauk counties

District 23: Jody L. Miller, Avoca
Iowa and Lafayette counties

There were 13 certified candidates running for eight board member positions. Of the 1,625 dairy producers living in affected districts, 16.6 percent returned ballots. District 2, which had three candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 35.6 percent of the eligible producers in that district returning ballots. The election closed May 24, 2024.

For more information on DFW, the 2024 Board of Directors election, and elected director biography information, visit DFW's website at https://www.wisconsindairy.org/Our-Story/Board-of-Directors-Elections.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

