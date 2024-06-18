Legendary Network Marketer Estela Salinas Partners With Mannatech For A New Era In Latin America
Estela Salinas Joins Mannatech With Focus On Expansion Into Latino Markets In The United States, Canada, and MexicoDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estela Salinas, a legendary Network Marketing professional with over 30 years experience, has partnered with Mannatech to focus on growth in Latino markets in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter in the illustrious career of Salinas and promises to bring with it significant growth and future opportunities.
With a doctorate in psychology, Estela Salinas has leveraged her expertise to excel in the world of personal development, including Network Marketing. She was the first woman to achieve Executive Diamond rank at Amway, where she spent 15 years growing her business and filling stadiums with passionate entrepreneurs in Mexico and throughout the world. Salinas was, and is, renowned for her incredible recruitment skills, her passion for mentoring, and her unique system of duplication.
Furthering her career, she joined Xango, expanding the business in Mexico to $30 million in annual sales within a decade. Salinas then went on to found her own company, Futura Network, dedicating six years to developing cutting-edge innovation and disruptive growth methodology within the Network Marketing profession. With a renewed commitment to continue her legacy, Salinas has now chosen to partner with international industry leader Mannatech.
“I'm so excited to partner with a publicly traded company like Mannatech. I love that it is audited every three months and that the decisions made are thoughtful and studied by a group of people with a cool head.” - Estela Salinas
Estela's admiration for Mannatech is evident as she speaks about the alignment of their values. She emphasizes the importance of sharing pathways to health, which is a priority she shares with the company. Mannatech’s genuine concern for global citizens and the impact of their products resonates deeply with her own mission.
Starting with Mannatech on June 1, 2024, Estela believed that choosing the right company was crucial for long-term happiness and success. She appreciates Mannatech's established presence and their commitment to creating a true home for Latin American Network Marketing professionals. She is excited to continue Mannatech’s thirteen-year presence within Mexico, and their renewed commitment to help families and businesses thrive throughout North America.
Estela is also thrilled to partner with a company that prioritizes making a positive impact. She has dedicated her life to the Network Marketing profession, touching the lives and livelihoods of people around the world. Mannatech's belief in doing more than just selling products aligns perfectly with her lifelong mission.
Inside Mannatech headquarters, the hallways are buzzing with anticipation for what’s coming next. Landen Fredrick, President and CEO at Mannatech, shared his excitement about the partnership:
"We're so incredibly excited to have Estela Salinas partner with us. Together, we're setting out on a mission to empower Network Marketing professionals throughout Mexico the United States, & Canada!"
Al Bala, Former CEO, Current Advisory Board Member & Consultant to Mannatech, added:
"We are honored that Estela chose Mannatech to continue building her legacy in the world. This partnership is the culmination of the vision that we have had for the expansion of our Latino Business, leveraging the success of our Mexico business."
Congratulations to Estela Salinas on this monumental partnership with Mannatech. Together, they are set to transform the Network Marketing experience, bringing health, opportunity, and growth to countless individuals throughout the world. This exciting collaboration heralds a bright future for Estela Salinas, Mannatech, and the entire Network Marketing profession!
