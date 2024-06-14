Chetco Medical & Aesthetics Hosts Galleri® Educational and Blood Draw Event for Multi-Cancer Early Detection
Chetco Medical & Aesthetics announces an on-site educational and blood-draw event featuring the revolutionary Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test.
With the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test, we can identify cancers at their earliest and most treatable stages, offering our patients a significantly better chance for successful outcomes.”BROOKINGS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chetco Medical & Aesthetics is pleased to announce an onsite educational and blood draw event featuring the revolutionary Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test. This unique opportunity allows eligible patients to learn about and undergo screening for over 50 types of cancer, including fast-spreading, aggressive cancers that often go undetected until advanced stages.
Event Details:
Educational Event:
Date: June 20, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Blood Draw Event:
Date: June 21, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location:
Chetco Medical and Aesthetics
97825 Shopping Center Ave
Brookings, Oregon 97415
The Galleri test is a groundbreaking advancement in early cancer detection. It screens for a signal shared by more than 50 types of cancer with a single blood test. This test is particularly valuable for detecting cancers that do not exhibit symptoms in the early stages, thereby significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival.
The test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. Importantly, no fasting is required prior to taking the Galleri test.
"As soon as we learned about the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test, we knew we wanted to bring this to our patients and the Brookings Community," said Dr. Palak Patel. "With the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test, we can identify cancers at their earliest and most treatable stages, offering our patients a significantly better chance for successful outcomes," he added.
Why Attend?
-Educational Insight: Learn about the Galleri test, how it works, and the benefits of early cancer detection from expert speakers.
-Convenient Screening: Eligible patients can have their blood drawn onsite to begin their cancer screening journey.
-Exclusive Offers: Take advantage of special event pricing and flexible payment plans. Although the Galleri test is not covered by most health insurance plans, FSA/HSA funds may be used to cover the cost.
Resources:
To better understand the Galleri test and what to expect, we recommend reviewing the Patient FAQs available at galleri.com/patient/faqs:
Registration:
To sign up for the educational event, the blood draw event, or both, please call our office at 541-412-9800. We look forward to seeing you and helping you take proactive steps toward better health.
Important Safety Information:
The Galleri test is intended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. It does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history and clinical signs and symptoms. A “No Cancer Signal Detected” result does not rule out cancer, and a “Cancer Signal Detected” result requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation.
For detailed safety information, please visit galleri.com/safety-information.
About Chetco Medical & Aesthetics:
Chetco Medical & Aesthetics is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services to the Curry and Del Norte communities. Our practice combines advanced medical techniques with compassionate care to enhance the well-being of our patients.
Contact Information:
Chetco Medical & Aesthetics
97825 Shopping Center Ave
Brookings, Oregon 97415
Phone: 541-412-9800
Website: www.chetcomedical.com
Galleri is a registered trademark of GRAIL, LLC. The Galleri test is © 2023 GRAIL, LLC. All rights reserved. US-GA-2300403
Dr. Palak Patel
Chetco Medical & Aesthetics
+1 541-204-6200
