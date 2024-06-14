CEOs reiterate commitment to ensure better lives through better business at The Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Summit
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- > The Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Summit – which took place in Chicago from 12-14 June – wrapped up earlier today, after a series of inspirational and action-focused discussions focused on accelerating a sustainable future.
> Senior leaders from across the industry set out the progress being made on urgent challenges, while reaffirming their dedication to going further, faster, to protect people and the planet and ensure thriving businesses.
The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF’s) 2024 Global Summit drew to a close today, with more than 1,000 attendees leaving with renewed recognition for the power of collaboration to catalyze faster action on issues including forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, net zero, supply chains and product data.
Themed ‘Empowering Businesses to Deliver a Better Tomorrow’, the three-day event provided delegates with actionable steps to make their organisations more sustainable, socially responsible and better prepared for the future.
The Global Summit marked the half-way point in the tenure of the CGF’s Co-Chairs, Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International, who kicked off the event with a call for even greater openness and partnership working between attendees, to drive faster progress across the CGF’s nine Coalitions of Action.
The Co-Chairs also urged attendees to ramp up engagement with the five Acceleration Areas, which sit within the scope of the CGF’s nine Coalitions and exist to ensure faster impact across CGF’s diverse global membership. Closing the event, the Co-Chairs shared their eager anticipation for the positive impact that members can collectively achieve over the next 12 months, leading to the Global Summit 2025 in Amsterdam.
Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said: “This has been a truly inspirational Summit which has left me feeling incredibly positive, with a vast range of exciting examples of progress and tangible action shared. The excitement, energy and passion that I can see in the room is incredible; it’s clear that we have got so many people together, and that we are at a tipping point where we can make tremendous change.”
“Every business is different, but CGF members know they are stronger together. By being part of the CGF, every member is committed, enabled and inspired to do more. I urge every member to keep thinking of ways that you can lead and contribute; without your help won’t achieve our mission. Every retailer and manufacturer who attended the Summit can and must play a key part in the transition to a greener, healthier, and more resilient future.”
Highlights from across the three days included:
- A panel presentation about evolving consumer values, including James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company; Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, and Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International.
- A deep-dive breakout discussion on scaling solutions to plastic waste, featuring Dame Ellen MacArthur and Alexis Perakis-Valat, President Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal.
- A panel on the journey towards Net Zero, including Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo; Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO, Danone, and Cécile Beliot-Zind, CEO, Bel Group.
- A conversation on human rights due diligence, featuring Nathalie Roos, Chief Executive Officer, LIPTON Teas and Infusions, and Didier Bergeret, Director, Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum.
- A deep-dive breakout session on fixing food systems, including Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Engagement, WWF USA, and Denise Osterhues, Senior Director, Sustainability & Social Impact, The Kroger Co.
- An inspiring session with teenage youth activists Molly Lewis and Dev Sharma from Bite Back 2030, on the need for better access to healthy and affordable foods for all generations.
- A focus on retailers throughout the third day, including Tobias Wasmuht, CEO of SPAR International, exploring the strategies driving retail growth across diverse global markets, and JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, setting out the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the US retail industry.
Attendees from across the world headed home with new connections, fresh insights, and a reinforced conviction that it is only by ramping up collaborative action that the industry will forward at the pace and scale required.
Media Team
> Senior leaders from across the industry set out the progress being made on urgent challenges, while reaffirming their dedication to going further, faster, to protect people and the planet and ensure thriving businesses.
The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF’s) 2024 Global Summit drew to a close today, with more than 1,000 attendees leaving with renewed recognition for the power of collaboration to catalyze faster action on issues including forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, net zero, supply chains and product data.
Themed ‘Empowering Businesses to Deliver a Better Tomorrow’, the three-day event provided delegates with actionable steps to make their organisations more sustainable, socially responsible and better prepared for the future.
The Global Summit marked the half-way point in the tenure of the CGF’s Co-Chairs, Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International, who kicked off the event with a call for even greater openness and partnership working between attendees, to drive faster progress across the CGF’s nine Coalitions of Action.
The Co-Chairs also urged attendees to ramp up engagement with the five Acceleration Areas, which sit within the scope of the CGF’s nine Coalitions and exist to ensure faster impact across CGF’s diverse global membership. Closing the event, the Co-Chairs shared their eager anticipation for the positive impact that members can collectively achieve over the next 12 months, leading to the Global Summit 2025 in Amsterdam.
Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said: “This has been a truly inspirational Summit which has left me feeling incredibly positive, with a vast range of exciting examples of progress and tangible action shared. The excitement, energy and passion that I can see in the room is incredible; it’s clear that we have got so many people together, and that we are at a tipping point where we can make tremendous change.”
“Every business is different, but CGF members know they are stronger together. By being part of the CGF, every member is committed, enabled and inspired to do more. I urge every member to keep thinking of ways that you can lead and contribute; without your help won’t achieve our mission. Every retailer and manufacturer who attended the Summit can and must play a key part in the transition to a greener, healthier, and more resilient future.”
Highlights from across the three days included:
- A panel presentation about evolving consumer values, including James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company; Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, and Kathryn McLay, President and CEO, Walmart International.
- A deep-dive breakout discussion on scaling solutions to plastic waste, featuring Dame Ellen MacArthur and Alexis Perakis-Valat, President Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal.
- A panel on the journey towards Net Zero, including Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo; Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO, Danone, and Cécile Beliot-Zind, CEO, Bel Group.
- A conversation on human rights due diligence, featuring Nathalie Roos, Chief Executive Officer, LIPTON Teas and Infusions, and Didier Bergeret, Director, Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum.
- A deep-dive breakout session on fixing food systems, including Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Engagement, WWF USA, and Denise Osterhues, Senior Director, Sustainability & Social Impact, The Kroger Co.
- An inspiring session with teenage youth activists Molly Lewis and Dev Sharma from Bite Back 2030, on the need for better access to healthy and affordable foods for all generations.
- A focus on retailers throughout the third day, including Tobias Wasmuht, CEO of SPAR International, exploring the strategies driving retail growth across diverse global markets, and JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, setting out the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the US retail industry.
Attendees from across the world headed home with new connections, fresh insights, and a reinforced conviction that it is only by ramping up collaborative action that the industry will forward at the pace and scale required.
Media Team
The Consumer Goods Forum
email us here