StafiLIVE Announces Jacobo Ramos as New Managing Partner at 2024 AILA Annual Conference
StafiLIVE names Jacobo Ramos Managing Partner at the 2024 AILA Conference, leveraging 20+ years in telecom to enhance 24/7 bilingual law firm services.
StafiLIVE empowers law firms with high-quality, 24/7 bilingual intake and virtual receptionist services. Jacobo’s experience and innovative approach will drive our mission forward”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StafiLIVE, a subsidiary of Stafi, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jacobo Ramos as its new Managing Partner at the 2024 AILA Annual Conference. StafiLIVE, a premier provider of 24/7 bilingual intake and virtual receptionist services for law firms, welcomes Jacobo, a Telecommunications Engineer with over 20 years of expertise in pre-sales and business development. Jacobo has a proven track record of driving market opportunities and delivering innovative technical solutions.
— Raquel Gomes, CEO of Stafi
Jacobo is known for his ability to scale operations and improve performance. With a history of managing cross-functional teams in LATAM and maintaining long-standing service-provider relationships, Jacobo is well-equipped to drive StafiLIVE's growth. He shared, "My mission is to help our immigration law firm customers find their perfect client avatar."
Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, and now residing in Houston, Texas, Jacobo joins StafiLIVE after holding positions at Ericsson, BroadSoft, Cisco, and RingCentral. As a US immigrant, Jacobo understands the immigration process and its complexities, fueling his passion for assisting immigration lawyers in delegating tasks to focus on their core work.
"StafiLIVE is committed to empowering law firms by providing high-quality, 24/7 bilingual intake and virtual receptionist services. Our dedication to excellence ensures every client inquiry is handled professionally, increasing qualified consultations and enhancing client engagement," said Raquel Gomes, CEO of Stafi. "We are delighted to welcome Jacobo. His extensive experience and innovative approach will drive our mission forward."
Since joining, Jacobo has optimized the StafiLIVE intake platform, Stafi’s proprietary software guiding immigration intake specialists through a robust AI decision-making algorithm and providing lawyers with analytics of their interactions, such as case type and lead grading. "Jacobo’s tech background and innovative vision will take StafiLIVE to new heights," said Demetrio Rico, COO of Stafi. "As we scale and launch new services, Jacobo will be crucial in helping us better inform our clients and ensure they receive top-notch support."
About StafiLIVE
StafiLIVE leverages technology and upholds a commitment to excellence to empower law firms to thrive. Our tailored intake process ensures law firms receive qualified leads, follow-up calls, and text reminders, allowing them to focus on their core legal work while enhancing their reputation. By offering reliable and efficient support, we help law firms increase client engagement and grow their practice.
Meet Our CEO
Raquel Gomes, the visionary founder and CEO of Stafi, revolutionizes how law firms operate with virtual staffing solutions. Raised in Brazil and influenced by her father's entrepreneurial journey, Raquel pursued a degree in psychology and later earned an MBA in the United States. Her experiences balancing motherhood and a professional career led to founding Stafi, supporting women in achieving work-life balance.
For more information about StafiLIVE and its innovative staffing solutions, please visit Stafi.LIVE.
Myleen Arcia-Obando
Stafi
+1 305-510-1921
myleen@getstafi.com