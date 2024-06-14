Barrasso to Haaland: No Excuse for Acts of Violence and Vandalism

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland urging her to uphold the rule of law following recent criminal acts of violence and vandalism in Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

"I am deeply troubled with last weekend's incidents near the White House involving pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators," wrote Senator Barrasso. "Disturbingly, police reported no arrests following protesters' clear acts of violence and vandalism, leaving many questions unanswered about the adequacy of the response to this incident. I question whether political sympathy with the agitators influenced your department's response to these acts of violence and vandalism."

Dear Secretary Haaland,

I am deeply troubled with last weekend’s incidents near the White House involving pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators. These individuals not only vandalized federal property with messages such as "Long live Hamas" and "Muslim 4 Hamas," but also assaulted U.S. Park Police (USPP) officers and a National Park Service (NPS) ranger. These overt criminal acts, committed on your watch, necessitate your unequivocal condemnation and decisive action to help bring these agitators to justice.

As the Secretary of the Interior, your support of the USPP and National Park Service is paramount to the security of our federal lands. The brazen assaults and subsequent vandalism are stark reminders of the vulnerabilities faced by law enforcement officers and rangers who serve and protect our national treasures. Your strong and immediate response is essential in affirming our national commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our federal personnel and properties.

Disturbingly, police reported no arrests following protesters’ clear acts of violence and vandalism, leaving many questions unanswered about the adequacy of the response to this incident. I question whether political sympathy with the agitators influenced your department’s response to these acts of violence and vandalism. It is imperative that your department’s actions are guided by the principles of law and order, rather than political considerations. The Department of the Interior must do everything within its authority to ensure that these offenders are brought to justice. The American people must have confidence that the Department will apply the law, regardless of the views of the lawbreakers.

Given the gravity of this situation, I expect immediate answers and actions regarding the following:

Collaboration with Law Enforcement: How is the Department coordinating with local and federal law enforcement agencies to identify, apprehend, and bring to justice the individuals responsible for the assaults on federal personnel and the vandalism of federal property? Support for USPP and NPS Rangers: What concrete measures is the Department implementing to ensure the safety and well-being of USPP officers and NPS rangers who are at the forefront of protecting our national parks, federal lands, and monuments? Enhanced Security Measures: What specific and immediate steps is the Department of the Interior taking to bolster security and surveillance on NPS lands to prevent such violent incidents in the future? Policy Revisions: Is the Department planning to revise its policies or protocols to better manage and prevent violent demonstrations on federal lands in the future?

I look forward to your prompt response.

