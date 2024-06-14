nuEra Cannabis Celebrates Juneteenth with Charitable Fundraiser Benefiting South Shore Chamber of Commerce
CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Juneteenth, nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce its commitment to community support through a significant fundraising initiative. On June 19, nuEra will support economic development and growth by partnering with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
Supporting Economic Growth on Juneteenth
nuEra is thrilled to launch a fundraising initiative benefiting the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, an organization dedicated to fostering business development and economic opportunities in the South Shore community. This initiative will directly contribute to local businesses and community projects, enhancing the overall economic landscape of the area.
"Juneteenth is a day of reflection and celebration of progress," said Jonah Rapino, Head of Communications at nuEra. "We are honored to support the South Shore Chamber of Commerce in their efforts to uplift and empower local businesses, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community."
Details on the Fundraiser
On June 19th, nuEra will donate 5% of net sales from all nuEra house brands and a group of black-owned cannabis brands to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. This initiative underscores nuEra's commitment to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the business community.
Brands participating in the include:
- 93 boyz
- Umi Farms
- Royale Tree
- Future of Leaf
- Galaxy
- All The 1937 Group Brands: Bloom, Lobo, Old Pal, Canna Bella Lux
- OURS: Organic Urban Revitalization Solutions
As well as nuEra’s house of brands:
- nuEra
- Interstate 420
- Midweek Friday
- Alchemy
The fundraiser will be active at all nuEra locations:
- Chicago: 1308 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
- East Peoria: 504 Riverside Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611
- Champaign: 102 E Green St, Champaign, IL 61820
- Urbana: 105 E University Ave, Urbana, IL 61801
- Pekin: 3249 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554
- Aurora: 1415 Corporate Blvd, Aurora, IL 60502
- DeKalb: 818 W Lincoln Hwy Space 7, Dekalb, IL 60115
For more information on how you can support this initiative or to learn more about nuEra's products, please visit nueracannabis.com.
About nuEra Cannabis
nuEra Cannabis is a premier vertically-integrated Illinois cannabis company – dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and personalized customer service to patients across the State. Winners of 2 High Times Cannabis Cups – nuEra is committed to advancing the accessibility and understanding of medicinal cannabis in Illinois. Visit www.nueracannabis.com to learn more.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the economic development and empowerment of the South Shore community in Chicago. By fostering business growth, advocating for local businesses, and providing resources and support, the Chamber plays a pivotal role in enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the South Shore area. For more information, please visit the South Shore Chamber Website.
Contact: Jonah Rapino Email: jrapino@nueracannabis.com