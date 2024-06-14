Kuehn Law Encourages BATL, DRQ, PRFT, and RPHM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) click to participate



Battalion Oil Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Fury Resources, Inc. Under the terms of the offer, Battalion shareholders will receive $9.80 per share in cash.

Dri-Quip, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Dril-Quip stockholders are expected to own approximately 52% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Perficient, Inc. has agreed to sell to an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) click to participate



Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with OnKure, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Reneo shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters: Addressing Injustice: Shareholder Cases

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

