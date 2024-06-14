EMU Among the Most Impactful Universities of the World

The UK-based Times Higher Education (THE), one of the most widely referenced university rankings in the world, announced the Impact Rankings 2024 list on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 08:00 a.m. Once again, being listed among the most impactful universities in the world, EMU appears in the 301-400 band of the list that features 2,152 universities from 125 different countries.

The ranking that evaluates world universities in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations (UN), EMU earned the right to be evaluated from all the categories.

Being the university of firsts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), back in 2019, EMU was the first and only university from TRNC to be included on the Impact Rankings lists that have been published by THE for the last 6 years. Moreover, in 2022, EMU became the first and only university from TRNC to be evaluated from all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. With its work and endeavours, EMU continues to appear among the most impactful universities since 2022. EMU received its highest scores in this ranking in the areas of quality education, combating poverty, reducing inequalities, and partnerships for the goals.

EMU carries out projects and conducts research related to all UN Sustainable Development Goals. EMU’s activities in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals is accessible at https://sdgs.emu.edu.tr and THE World Universities Impact Rankings 2024 at https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç emphasized that it is no coincidence that EMU, the first and only university in Northern Cyprus established by law, is consistently ranked among the world’s best universities by various independent global ranking organizations. This recognition is due to the quality education provided, the strong academic staff contributing significantly to science, the alumni members achieving success worldwide, the community service and social responsibility projects undertaken. Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted EMU’s rankings, including being in the 601-800 band in the UK-based THE World University Rankings, the 611-620 band in the UK-based QS World University Rankings, 782nd in the US-based U.S. News & World Report World University Rankings, 196th in Asia, and 44th globally in the field of ‘Hospitality and Tourism Management’ according to the China-based ShanghaiRanking Academic Ranking of World Universities. Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted that EMU will continue to proudly represent Northern Cyprus among the world’s best, noting that EMU’s inclusion in THE Impact Rankings, based on all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, reinforces such achievements.