World-Renowned Theoretical Physicist and Cosmologist Prof. Dr. Lawrence Maxwell Krauss Gives a Seminar at EMU

Astronomy and Space Sciences Student Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, EMU Rector’s Office and EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Departments of Physics and Chemistry co-organized a seminar event titled “A Brief Introduction to Cosmology” delivered by Prof. Dr. Lawrence Maxwell Krauss at the EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

World-renowned Canadian-born American Theoretical Physicist and Cosmologist, Physics Professor and Origins Project Director at the Arizona State University Prof. Dr. Lawrence Maxwell Krauss who has recently been visiting South Cyprus, became the scientist who directed the telescope at the Troodos Observatory towards Arcturus, the fourth brightest star in the sky, in addition to his presentation at the Cyprus Planetarium, which was built on the Troodos mountain and opened with a significant investment, and his participation in a podcast.

Invited to the North side of the island with the initiatives of EMU Department of Physics, Prof. Dr. Krauss delivered a seminar titled “A Brief Introduction to Cosmology” which was participated by not only EMU members but also people from different parts of the society. The event was attended by the Dean of EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, the Chair of EMU Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Vice Deans and Vice Chairs, Distinguished Professors of the Faculties, the Advisor of the Astronomy and Space Sciences Student Club Assist. Prof. Dr. Huriye Gürsel Mangut, academic staff members, research assistants, students and, teachers and students from various secondary schools including Enlish School of Kyrenia, Eastern Mediterranean Doğa College, Necat British College, Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, Namık Kemal High School, Iskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College as well as the members of New Horizon initiative.

During the nearly an-hour long event, the history of the universe, its scientific context today and its future were discussed. At the end of the seminar, the Chair of EMU Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı presented Prof. Dr. Lawrence M. Krauss a plaque for his contributions to the event. Receiving great attention from the audience, Prof. Dr. Krauss answered the questions asked by the attendees and did not refuse the photo shoot and boook signing requests of the audience.

At the end of the event, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç hosted Prof. Dr. Krauss in his chambers. Extending his thanks to the members of EMU for their kindness and hospitality, Prof. Dr. Krauss talked about his observations and experiences. On the other hand, Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç conveyed the university’s contentment on hosting such an esteemed scientist here at EMU. Prof. Dr. Kılıç thanked Prof. Dr. Krauss for their participation in the event. A lunch service was also held by EMU Rector’s Office in honor of Prof. Dr. Krauss who had the chance to taste traditional Cypriot cuisine, mentioning greatly about the Cypriot culture.

During his visit to the EMU Department of Physics, Prof. Dr. Krauss was met with great interest and engaged in scientific discussions with academics and students. Prof. Dr. Krauss had the opportunity to chat about world-renowned physicists whom both he and Prof. Dr. Mustafa Halilsoy, who holds the distinguished professor title in the Department of Physics at EMU, personally know. During the conversation, Prof. Dr. Krauss sincerely shared memories about the famous theoretical physicist Prof. Dr. Feza Gürsey, who, along with Sheldon Glashow, received the Oppenheimer Award for their contributions to particle physics during his time at Yale University. Prof. Dr. Krauss gladly answered all questions asked during his visit and signed the research works of the assistants. Completing his visit to the northern part of the island with a city tour and learning about the history of Famagusta, Prof. Dr. Krauss expressed his happiness to be on the island and conveyed his sincere thanks to EMU for their hospitality, expressing his desire to meet again in the future.