SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PetMed Express, Inc. - PETS

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PETS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PetMed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 11, 2024, PetMed issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. Among other items, PetMed reported a net loss per share of $0.25, compared to a net loss per share of $0.01 in the year-ago period. Although PetMed reported a net increase in sales year over year, that was outweighed by an increase in overall operating expenses. PetMed had approximately $55.3 million in cash at the end of fiscal year 2024, compared to approximately $104.1 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 11.46%, to close at $4.17 per share on June 12, 2024.

