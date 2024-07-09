July 17th 2024 Albany Job Fair Features 80+ Recruiters including: TSA, RPI, DMV and more than a dozen NYS Agencies

Albany Job Fair July billboard On site Albany Job Fair Atrium Room Job Seekers at Albany Job Fair

The Albany Job Fair will be held on July 17, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY.

Attendance is expected to be high due to the seasonal increase in the available work force thanks to recent high school and college graduations, and the strong job market.” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

LATHAM, NY, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair is an In Person Event and will be held on July 17, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. 80+ Employers will be interviewing and many will be hiring on the spot. Meet with Albany VA Medical Center, RPI, NYS DOT, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, NYS of Health, NYS Civil Service, TSA and many more.The Albany Job Fair does not require job seeker registration and offers all levels of hiring opportunities with more than 80+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management. Bring your resume and dress for success.Job seekers can electronically submit resumes for distribution to the recruiters even if they cannot attend the event in person. "Attendance is expected to be high due to the seasonal increase in the available work force thanks to recent high school and college graduations, and the strong job market," said Darcy Knapp, event organizer.The Albany Job Fair features over 80+ recruiters and runs 9am to 4pm on Wednesday July 17, 2024. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free and Job seeker registration is not required. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.Resumes will be accepted and scanned for distribution to all recruiters at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be distributed if a job seeker cannot attend in person. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.Job seekers can check the website (albanyjobfair.com) for a list of companies that will be hiring and sign up for scheduled Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: ACAP, ACCA, AIM Services, Inc., Albany Broadcasting, Albany VA Medical Center, Anchor Health Home Care, Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth, Berkshire Health Systems, Bryant & Stratton College, Capital Region BOCES, Consumer Directed Choices, Dept of Corrections , Duffy's AIS, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Hana Industries, Higher Education Consulting Services, Home Instead, Hometown Health Centers, HVCC, Interprint, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Lincoln Tech, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, Mclane Albany, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS Division of Homeland Security, NYS DMV, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, NYS Tax & Finance, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Court System, Pines at Catskill Nursing and Rehab Center, Price Chopper/Market 32, RedShift Recruiting, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Spectrum Mobile, Standard Heating Cooling Insulating, The Grand at Barnwell, Trucking Association of New York, Trustco Bank, TSA, TwinCounty Recovery Services, Upstate Services Group, USAF, US NAVY, USMC, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, Walrath Recruiting, Warren Washington Albany ARC.The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those coming back into the workforce. There will be great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.

Albany Job Fair July 17, 2024