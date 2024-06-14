Core Healing Path Shares New Metabolic Balance Services

Core Healing Path run by Mihaela Rusu and Melissa Montoya, has developed a new metabolic balance service to help with balancing hormones and optimizing health.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Healing Path, a leading holistic health clinic in Toronto, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Metabolic Balance program, a revolutionary approach designed to enhance personal health and wellness through customized nutrition plans. This service is specifically tailored to individual health goals and biochemical markers, heralding a new era of personalized health management in the region.

The Metabolic Balance program at Core Healing Path is grounded in over 25 years of scientific research and aims to restore natural metabolic functions to promote health, vitality, and effective weight management. Core Healing Path develops personalized nutrition plans that optimize hormonal balance and metabolic processes by analyzing clients' unique blood values and personal health data.

Key Benefits of the Metabolic Balance Program:

Personalized Nutrition Plans: Each plan is crafted based on an in-depth analysis of over 30 blood values, ensuring that every recommendation is perfectly tailored to the client’s individual needs.

Holistic Health Improvement: The program supports not just weight loss, but also enhances overall health, increases energy levels, and improves quality of life.

Sustainable Practices: Core Healing Path’s approach fosters long-term health changes, moving away from short-lived diets to sustainable health transformations.

“Our Metabolic Balance program is not just about losing weight,” said Mihaela Rusu, co-founder of Core Healing Path. “It’s about understanding your body’s unique needs and creating a balanced lifestyle that supports your long-term health goals. We are excited to offer a service that aligns so perfectly with our holistic health philosophy.”

The Metabolic Balance service is now available to all residents in the Greater Toronto Area looking to improve their health and wellness through scientifically-backed, personalized nutrition.

About Core Healing Path:

Core Healing Path is a holistic health clinic based in Toronto, Ontario, dedicated to supporting individuals in their journey to health and wellness. Founded by registered homeopaths and holistic nutritionists Mihaela Rusu and Melissa Montoya, Core Healing Path offers a range of services including homeopathy, nutritional counseling, and now, the innovative Metabolic Balance program. Committed to a personalized approach, Core Healing Path continues to be a beacon of holistic health care in the community.

