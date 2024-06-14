Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent Victor Mashaal 1,196,567 99.87% 1,516 0.13% David E. Basner 1,197,800 99.98% 283 0.02% Eileen Bermingham 1,196,800 99.89% 1,283 0.11% Frank Daniel 1,196,567 99.87% 1,516 0.13% Jeffrey Jonas 1,198,083 100.00% - - Richard Mashaal 1,196,567 99.87% 1,516 0.13%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.