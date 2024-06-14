Submit Release
Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee  
Votes For 		 
Percent 		 
Votes Against 		 
Percent
Victor Mashaal   1,196,567   99.87%   1,516   0.13%
David E. Basner   1,197,800   99.98%   283   0.02%
Eileen Bermingham   1,196,800   99.89%   1,283   0.11%
Frank Daniel   1,196,567   99.87%   1,516   0.13%
Jeffrey Jonas   1,198,083   100.00%   -  
Richard Mashaal   1,196,567   99.87%   1,516   0.13%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.


