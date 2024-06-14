Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,329 in the last 365 days.

Snap One Announces Completion of Acquisition by Resideo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Snap One”) (Nasdaq: SNPO) is pleased to announce that its acquisition by Resideo Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Resideo”), was completed today. The acquisition was effectuated by the merger (the “Merger”) of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the Merger and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo.

Additional information about Resideo can be found at Resideo.com.

Media Contacts

Danielle Karr

Director, Public Relations & Events

Danielle.Karr@snapone.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Snap One Announces Completion of Acquisition by Resideo

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more