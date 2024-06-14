Mobile Explosive Manufacturing Unit (MEMU) Market to Reach US$ 676.3 Million by 2034
Technological advancements, including process optimization, automation, etc., in mobile explosive manufacturing units, increasing their demand, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global mobile explosive manufacturing unit market (世界の移動式爆発物製造装置市場) is poised to reach a size of US$ 392.2 million in 2024 and increase to US$ 676.3 million by the end of 2034.
Rising demand for on-site manufacturing facilities is set to increase the requirements for increased efficiency, improved safety, and reduced costs in the construction and mining industries. On-site manufacturing facilities enable companies to manufacture explosives at the construction or mining site with minimum requirements for transportation and storage. It ensures the quantity and quality of explosives used in respective end-use sectors, such as mining, construction, etc.
Increased adoption of mobile explosive manufacturing units in remote locations is attributed to the challenges related to the transportation of pre-manufactured explosives. Transportation of explosives is projected to be time-consuming, costly, dangerous, and not feasible in remote areas with limited facilities. Mobile explosive manufacturing units ensure the production of explosives at respective sites, minimizing the requirements for transportation while ensuring a constant supply.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The demand for mobile explosive manufacturing units is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. By 2024, the market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 392.2 million, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 676.3 million by the end of 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. East Asia is poised to become a dominant player in the market, capturing a substantial 33.6% share of global market revenue by 2034. Specifically, sales of these units in Japan are anticipated to increase at a robust CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. Moreover, mobile explosive manufacturing units with a capacity of 15 to 25 tons are expected to comprise 44.5% of the global market by 2034, underscoring their significant role in the market's growth trajectory.
“Increasing demand for explosives, implementation of strict safety regulations, and inclination to remote operation facilities are set to push sales of mobile explosive manufacturing units over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Portability of Auger-based Discharge Method
Systems used in the auger-based discharge process are portable and compact, and therefore, are well-suited for integration into mobile explosive manufacturing units. In addition, a relatively simple mechanical design of the method is forecasted to contribute to operation in mobile settings and ease of installation.
Key Market Players
Leading manufacturers of mobile explosive manufacturing units are Timberland Equipment Limited, Orica Limited, Enaex, Dyno Nobel Pty Limited, EPC Group, Dahana, IEE, AECI Mining Explosives, Transmanut, and Austin Powder Holdings Company.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mobile explosive manufacturing unit market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on explosive type (ANFO, HANFO, emulsions, universal/others), production capacity (up to 15 tons, 15 to 25 tons, above 25 tons), and discharge type (auger-based, pump-based), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
