Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Shareholder Value and Continued Vigilance Against Noncompliant Trading Activities

New York, NY, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTC: GTII) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, announced today that GTII’s management is taking steps in response to certain recent social media activities concerning short positions or other trading activities of the Company’s shares.



In that regard, GTII has filed a request for information pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning a Backtesting Charge the National Securities Clearing Corporation (“NSCC”) indicated it would assess on Alpine Securities (“Alpine”) as related to a concentrated short position in GTII. GTII has also been in communication with the NSCC regarding this matter.

Chief Operating Officer Luke Rahbari stated, " GTII’s management maintains an unwavering commitment to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and to drive sustainable value creation. Our management is dedicated to implementing strategic initiatives and sound governance practices that ensure long-term growth and profitability. We want to reiterate to all our shareholders that GTII management takes the integrity of GTII trading activities very seriously. Management is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and transparency. Should there be any indication of trading activities that may not align with regulatory requirements, we will take immediate and thorough action to investigate and address such matters. Ensuring fair and compliant trading practices is paramount to maintaining the trust and confidence of our shareholders and the market."

About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the State of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. For more information, please visit https://gtii-us.com/, and you may follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

