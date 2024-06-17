HR for Health and DirectDental Launch Partnership To Streamline Dental Hiring and HR

HR for Health and DirectDental form alliance to help dental practices hire, onboard, and retain top talent with ease.

Collaboration Unites Staffing Platform With Leading HR and Compliance Solution for Dental Practices

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software tailored for healthcare professionals, and DirectDental, an innovative web-based staffing platform and specialized job board catering to dental practices and professionals, have solidified a strategic partnership aimed at helping dental practices confidently handle HR responsibilities. This collaboration brings DirectDental’s extensive network of skilled dental professionals together with user-friendly technology and professional HR support that makes hiring and managing them easy.

DirectDental offers practices the benefits of a traditional dental staffing agency at a much lower cost, helping to fill open jobs, lower staffing costs, and increase operational efficiency. In also utilizing DirectDental’s trusted HR software, HR for Health, members will be able to handle documentation, onboarding, terminations, and payroll in a streamlined, compliant solution.

This partnership delivers all of the HR capabilities and compliance solutions dental practices need, effectively eliminating paperwork and staffing frustration, and fostering optimal employee performance. Join the June webinar to learn more: Register Now.

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health notes, "DirectDental helps remove many of the complexities and risks associated with dental hiring. HR for Health does the same with the full spectrum of HR administration. Together, we enable dental practices to focus on building a successful practice.”

Anthony Perez, Co-Founder and CEO of DirectDental, adds, “At DirectDental, our mission is to provide dental employers with a faster avenue to connect with qualified professionals. Teaming up with HR for Health simplifies the hiring, onboarding, and management processes for our member practices, significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of HR operations.”

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.com or email PR@hrforhealth.com.

About DirectDental:

DirectDental is a web-based staffing platform and specialized job board that enables dental practices to quickly connect with dental professionals for permanent and temporary jobs in real-time. Our technology is designed to make staffing more efficient and cost effective for dental practices, while offering dental professionals a free and flexible way to create a desired work schedule.