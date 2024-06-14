Ocean acidification, a decrease in oceanic pH resulting from the uptake of anthropogenic CO2, can be a significant stressor for marine organisms. In this study, we reared red king crab larvae from hatching to the first crab stage in four different pH treatments: current surface ambient, diel fluctuation to mimic larval migration between the surface and mixed layer under current ambient conditions, pH 7.8, and pH 7.5. Larvae were monitored throughout development and the average length of each stage was determined. At each of the zoeal stages, the glaucothoe stage, and the first crab stage, we measured survival, morphometry, dry mass, and carbon, nitrogen, calcium, and magnesium content. Red king crab larvae were highly resilient to ocean acidification. There were no differences among treatments in survival or in average stage length. Although there were clear ontogenetic trends in size, weight, and elemental composition, most of these did not vary with pH treatment. Zoeal morphology did not vary among treatments, although glaucothoe and C1 crabs were slightly smaller in pH 7.8 than in the ambient treatment. Ambient larvae also had a slightly higher mass than pH 7.8 larvae but not pH 7.5. Ambient larvae had higher magnesium contents than pH 7.8 and pH 7.5, but calcium levels were the same. Ambient larvae also had slightly lower carbon and nitrogen content than pH 7.8 and pH 7.5 larvae but only in the 4th zoeal stage. Overall this study suggests that red king crab larvae are well adapted to a wide range of pH conditions and appear resilient to ocean acidification levels projected for the next two centuries.

Long C. W., Conrad A. L., Gardner J. L. & Foy R. J., 2024. Red king crab larval survival and development are resilient to ocean acidification. Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology 577: 152028. doi: 10.1016/j.jembe.2024.152028. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related