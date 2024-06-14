Global Regenerative Agriculture Market: Pioneering Sustainable Farming Solutions; As per a New Report Published by TNR, The Niche Research

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market is Expected to Witness Lucrative Growth Owing to Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainably Produced Food and the Need for Improved Soil Health and Carbon Sequestration

Wilmington, Delaware, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative agriculture market is experiencing rapid growth driven by a convergence of factors including increasing consumer demand for sustainably produced food, growing awareness of environmental degradation caused by conventional agriculture, and the need for climate change mitigation strategies. This market, valued at billions of dollars, encompasses a wide range of practices, products, and technologies aimed at restoring and enhancing soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience.

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 1.23 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 6.57 Bn







Growth Rate







16.4%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

One of the primary growth drivers of the regenerative agriculture market is the rising consumer awareness and demand for sustainably sourced food products. Consumers are increasingly seeking out foods grown using regenerative practices due to concerns about the environmental impact of conventional agriculture, as well as the health benefits associated with organic and sustainably produced food. For example, in April 2023, Nestlé and Cargill teamed up with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to support conservation efforts. They committed $15 million, matched by federal funds, totaling $30 million in grants for farmers. The initiative encourages voluntary adoption of conservation practices, seeking private landowners and conservation groups to enhance land and water management and restore wildlife habitats.

Technological advancements are also playing a significant role in driving innovation within the regenerative agriculture market. Precision agriculture tools, such as drones, sensors, and satellite imaging, are enabling farmers to monitor soil health, optimize irrigation, and implement regenerative practices with greater precision and efficiency. Furthermore, advancements in biologicals, such as biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants, are providing farmers with sustainable alternatives to synthetic inputs, further driving market growth. Partnerships and collaborations between the key players is one of the significant growth factor stimulating the market’s expansion. For instance, In June 2022, General Mills partnered with Regrow Agriculture to monitor farming practices and their environmental impacts across 175 million acres of farmland in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Regrow Agriculture is aiding General Mills in reaching its goal of implementing regenerative agriculture on 1 million acres of farmland by 2030.

Several trends are shaping the regenerative agriculture market, including the emergence of agroforestry as a dominant practice, the increasing adoption of water management techniques to optimize irrigation and conserve water resources, and the growing integration of technology to enhance productivity and sustainability. Additionally, the market is witnessing a shift towards circular economy principles, with a focus on closing nutrient loops and reducing waste. Overall, the global regenerative agriculture market presents significant opportunities for innovation, investment, and sustainable development. As awareness of the environmental and social benefits of regenerative practices continues to grow, the market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Regenerative Agriculture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the global regenerative agriculture market. Initially, disruptions in supply chains, labor shortages, and logistical challenges posed significant obstacles to farmers adopting regenerative practices. However, the pandemic also highlighted vulnerabilities in conventional agricultural systems, leading to increased awareness of the importance of resilient and sustainable farming methods.

One positive outcome of the pandemic has been the growing interest in local food systems and sustainable agriculture. Consumers have become more conscious of where their food comes from and are increasingly seeking out products grown using regenerative practices. This shift in consumer behavior has created new market opportunities for farmers practicing regenerative agriculture, particularly those selling directly to consumers through farmers' markets, community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs, and online platforms. Furthermore, government stimulus packages and recovery funds aimed at revitalizing economies post-pandemic have included investments in sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation. These financial incentives have encouraged more farmers to transition to regenerative practices, driving market growth.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic initially presented challenges for the regenerative agriculture sector, it has also accelerated awareness and adoption of sustainable farming methods, leading to long-term growth opportunities in the market.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Aquaculture segment is anticipated to grow fastest, capturing a 13.2% revenue share in the regenerative agriculture market due to its potential to sustainably meet rising global seafood demand. Integrating aquaculture with regenerative practices improves water quality, enhances biodiversity, and provides a renewable protein source. Innovations in sustainable fish farming and ecosystem management drive this growth.

Integrating aquaculture with regenerative practices improves water quality, enhances biodiversity, and provides a renewable protein source. Innovations in sustainable fish farming and ecosystem management drive this growth. Biologicals segment dominated the regenerative agriculture market with a 33.3% revenue share due to their effectiveness in enhancing soil health, promoting plant growth, and controlling pests naturally. Biological products, such as biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants, align with the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, driving their widespread adoption and market dominance.

and controlling pests naturally. Biological products, such as biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants, align with the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, driving their widespread adoption and market dominance. Water management segment dominated the global regenerative agriculture market in 2023 with a 6.2% CAGR due to its critical role in optimizing water use efficiency, improving crop resilience, and mitigating climate change impacts. Effective practices like drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting are essential for sustainable farming, driving continuous adoption and ensuring the segment's ongoing dominance throughout the forecast timeline.

Effective practices like drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting are essential for sustainable farming, driving continuous adoption and ensuring the segment's ongoing dominance throughout the forecast timeline. In 2023, Europe solidified its position as the second-leading region in the global regenerative agriculture market due to strong regulatory support, significant investment in sustainable farming practices, and increasing consumer demand for organic and sustainably sourced food. European policies promoting environmental sustainability and substantial funding for regenerative initiatives have driven widespread adoption among European farmers.

Following are the major companies active within the regenerative agriculture market:



Alter Eco Americas, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bluebird Grain Farms

Cargill, Inc.

CIBO Technologies

Continuum Ag

Danone SA

General Mills Inc.

Grounded

Nestlé S.A.

RegenAG

Soil Capital Ltd.

White Oak Pastures

Other Industry Participants

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market



By Practice

Aquaculture

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

No Till

Compost

Holistic Planned Grazing

Pasture Cropping

Perennial Crops

Silvopasture

Others

By Product Type



Biologicals

Cover Crops Seeds

Compost and Organic Fertilizers

Livestock

Others

By Application



Soil and Crop Management

Water Management

Carbon Sequestration

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

