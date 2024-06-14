Equatic Welcomes Former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change to its Growing Industrial Advisory Board





LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equatic today announced the appointment to its Industrial Advisory Board of Catherine McKenna, Canada’s former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Climate and Nature Solutions. Equatic welcomed three new members to its board last month, Craig Cogut, Caitlyn Fox, and Jérôme Schmitt, who joined Lord John Browne, Edward Muller, and Peter Relan on the company’s Industrial Advisory Board. Catherine’s addition expands Equatic’s expertise in climate solutions and international affairs.



“Catherine’s robust experience and problem-solving skills will be invaluable to our growth and will help guide Equatic to take critical steps forward in gigaton-scale carbon removal,” said Lord John Browne, who is the Chair of Equatic’s Advisory Board, the Founder & Executive Chairman of BeyondNetZero and the former Group Chief Executive, BP.

Equatic reduces the cost of carbon removal dramatically by combining it with clean hydrogen generation. Its technology accelerates and amplifies the ocean’s natural ability to absorb and permanently store atmospheric carbon. The company was recently selected as a semifinalist for the Department of Energy’s Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchase Prize to accelerate the industry and encourage technology innovation.

Meet the new Advisory Board member:

Catherine McKenna is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Climate and Nature Solutions. She is Canada's former Minister of Environment and Climate Change as well as Minister of Infrastructure. She is Chair of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments of Non-State Entities which released its Integrity Matters report at COP’27 in Egypt in 2022 setting out criteria for net zero commitments of business, financial institutions, cities, and regions. Catherine founded Women Leading on Climate and is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia Climate School and a Visiting Professor in Practice at the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics. She is an advisor to the Climate Data Steering Committee for the Macron/Bloomberg Net Zero Data Public Utility, Singapore's International Advisory Panel for Carbon Credits, the Taskforce on Net Zero Policy, the LSE Just Transition Finance Lab, as well as the University of Ottawa's Information Integrity Lab.

"We must scale climate solutions before we reach an irreversible tipping point,” says Catherine McKenna, Equatic’s newest Advisory Board member. “Equatic’s innovative approach to carbon removal, harnessing the natural process of the ocean while emphasizing responsible environmental stewardship, exemplifies a company doing the hard work needed. I'm excited to lend my global experience in climate leadership, policy, and societal engagement to propel Equatic's mission forward."

About Equatic:

Equatic is a carbon removal company leading the industry in combined carbon dioxide removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation. Using a patented seawater electrolysis process, Equatic amplifies the ocean’s inherent ability to absorb and store massive amounts of carbon. The technology was created and developed at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering’s Institute for Carbon Management . Following the successful operation of two pilot facilities in Los Angeles and Singapore, Equatic is now constructing the world’s largest ocean-based CDR facility and works with industry pioneers, national agencies, and government leadership to scale climate solutions at unprecedented rates. The company sells high-quality carbon removal credits and is the only ocean-based carbon removal company that measures removal inside the boundary of its plants, leading to unprecedented certainty .

