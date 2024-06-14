Quakerdale Farms to Host Grand Opening for New Lavender Fields, Facility
Lavender fields at Iowa's new premiere agritourism destination to make debut on June 18
From student to owner of New Providence Quakerdale campus, I am eager to start this journey not only for me but the people of my community”NEW PROVIDENCE , IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quakerdale Farms is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new lavender fields and facility on June 18 at Iowa's new 700-acre premier agritourism destination. The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting, introduction to leadership and tours of the lavender processing facility. The ribbon cutting program begins at 11:30 and tours will be available until 4 pm.
— Quakerdale Farms Owner Lance Thornton
The J.W. Lavender Fields project commenced in April 2024 with the arrival of the first plants on the 300 acres reserved for the endeavor. These initial plantlets are currently undergoing a nurturing process with the aim of cultivating them into over 100,000 plants within the next year. Subsequently, many of them will transfer to the Grow Room for shoot growth before integrating into the expansive Greenhouse Program that will accommodate over 300,000 lavender plants at full capacity.
“From student to owner of New Providence Quakerdale campus, I am eager to start this journey not only for me but the people of my community,” said Quakerdale Farms Owner Lance Thornton. “The tree that is turning Quakerdale Farms into Iowa's premier agritourism destination is beginning to bear fruit with the goal of having the largest lavender fields in the county.”
Founded in 1851 as an orphanage, Quakerdale Farms has maintained a steadfast dedication to compassion and family support. Over the years, its commitment to nurturing families and preserving its agricultural heritage has remained unwavering. In January of 2024, former student turned successful developer Thornton acquired the 700-acre New Providence Quakerdale campus that previously served as a children's home and orphanage for more than 80 years.
Under the new ownership, Quakerdale Farms is undergoing a transformation into a lavender farm, encompassing multiple fields, greenhouses, an event center, a campground and an equine aquatic resort. Upon completion, the property will boast more than ten acres of cultivated gardens, a two-acre stocked pond for fishing, a 7,000-square-foot wedding and event venue, a product production house and over six miles of walking and hiking trails. Operating as a for-profit agritourism venture, a percentage of all proceeds will be allocated to the Quakerdale Foundation to advance the charitable work initiated by Quaker philanthropist Josiah White.
Several updated buildings are ready for reservation. The Commons, a versatile 2,400-square-foot space featuring dining tables, a coffee bar, an audio/visual screen, and a cozy reading corner, ideal for meetings, parties and reunions. The Whitehead Gym is equipped with a full-size basketball court, Ping-Pong table and sporting equipment, making the gym ideal for birthdays, reunions and graduations. Quakerdale Farms is a perfect location to spend time with loved ones, with lodging available on the property and event planning services offered in its Wedding Barn coming in 2025.
Guided by field testing schedules, the planting process is projected to span five to seven years for completion. Additionally, Quakerdale Farms is now booking weddings for Fall 2024, offering a picturesque ceremony site amidst rolling lavender fields. For more information about Quakerdale Farms, please visit quakerdalefarms.com.
