Dinant Partners with Local Community, Including Garifuna People, on Sustainable Coconut Oil Production
Honduran Project Aids 18 Small Producers, 70 Community Members, Generating Income, Jobs
This is a model of how businesses and communities can come together for mutual benefit, and we are excited about the positive impact this will have for years to come.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporación Dinant, a leader in the agribusiness and consumer packaged goods industry in Central America, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with the local community of Puerto Castilla, Trujillo, Colón, including several of its Garifuna members. The collaboration to produce high-quality, sustainable, extra virgin coconut oil for Dinant’s new Mazola Coconut Oil product line will provide income and long-term jobs for the members of the local and Garifuna communities, and a superior cooking oil for consumers.
— Miguel Mauricio Facusse, Executive President of Dinant
Partnership Overview
Dinant is committed to purchasing the Puerto Castilla community’s entire coconut oil production. Celebrated for its extra virgin quality, the oil will be the cornerstone of Dinant's new range of Mazola Coconut Oil products. The community employs traditional methods to produce the oil, underscoring the importance of cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.
Miguel Mauricio Facusse, Executive President, said: "This partnership is not just an inclusive business initiative; it's a testament to Dinant's commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Working hand in hand with the Puerto Castilla community, we are not only creating a high-quality product but also fostering economic growth and preserving invaluable cultural practices. This is a model of how businesses and communities can come together for mutual benefit, and we are excited about the positive impact this will have for years to come."
Product Launch and Sustainability
The Mazola Coconut Oil product has been officially launched to Dinant’s key clients. Dinant will review the project’s viability within 6-8 months, the typical time needed to assess consumer behavior and acceptance, and determine the project's long-term viability.
Dinant’s Support and Development
Dinant is providing extensive technical support and resources to ensure the coconut oil produced meets the company's high standards. Initiatives include training sessions, the development of a standardized manual for oil production, and plans to supply machinery to streamline the production process.
Inclusive Business Model Providing Community and Environmental Benefits
This partnership provides the Puerto Castilla community with the promise of social and economic growth, long-term job creation, and the preservation of invaluable cultural practices. Benefiting 18 small producers and impacting over 70 community members, the project is a scalable and socially responsible inclusive business model. The environmentally sustainable approach aligns with both partners' commitment to conservation and responsible resource management.
Ingrid Yamileth Steer, a small independent coconut oil producer, shared her insights: "Dinant's alliance with us is not merely transactional but a true recognition of our artisanal contributions. It's a dream come true, raising our economic prospects and showing cultural respect for our community."
Future Prospects
Roger Pineda, Director of Corporate Relations, said of the collaboration's long-term vision: "We see this partnership as just the beginning. With the Mazola Coconut Oil as our inaugural project, we are exploring ways to expand our partnerships to include other communities and to diversify the range of sustainably sourced products. This is about growth, yes, but it's also about making a positive impact on the environment and the lives of the people we work with. We envision a future where our corporate success is firmly rooted in the success of our community partners."
Both Dinant and the Puerto Castilla community foresee an enduring and expanding alliance, going beyond coconut oil into other home care products, providing Dinant with high quality natural resources while encouraging and supporting the community’s entrepreneurship.
Community Vision
Ingrid Yamileth Steer of the Puerto Castilla community said, “I see this project as the beginning for many people within the community and also as an opportunity for us as producers to make ourselves known in Honduras as hard-working people with a great desire to get ahead.”
Ingrid continued, “We have the opportunity to exploit our resources and advance as communities, regardless of whether we live in rural areas; [let’s] take advantage of the opportunities and alliances that can be made with companies like Dinant, set goals, and be persistent in order to achieve our objectives.”
About Corporacion Dinant
Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturer in Central America, committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant’s products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. It directly employs nearly 7,800 people, and supports many thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers.
Roger Pineda Pinel
Dinant
+504 2239-8800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube