Gorilla Technology to Participate in Water Tower Fireside Chat Series

LONDON, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced that Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan will participate in a live Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 20 at 11 am ET.



This event is open access for all investors to participate.

Topics will include:

The company’s recent project wins

The recently completed $12 million raise and capital allocation strategy

Updates on ongoing projects and Gorilla’s global expansion strategy

Interested parties can register for the event and access the webcast using the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Gorilla Technology

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

