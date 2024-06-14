Findings on the Burdens of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP) Among Three Lexicon-Sponsored Presentations at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that three poster presentations will be delivered during the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association being held June 21 - 24, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



All three poster presentations will occur on Sunday, June 23, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET, in the Poster Hall (West A-4-B2). Details are as follows:



"Patient-Reported Burden of Disease in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain—Learnings from In-depth Patient Interviews—Substudy of RELIEF-DPN 1," Board No. 484, presented by Linda M. Gaudiani MD, FACP, FACE, Medical Director and President NorCal Medical Research, Greenbrae, California, Co-Founder Braden Diabetes Center and President Marin Endocrine Care and Research Greenbrae, California

“Impact of Sotagliflozin, a Dual Sodium–Glucose Cotransporter 1/2 Inhibitor, as Add-on to Inadequately Controlled Basal Insulin–Treated Type 2 Diabetes,” Board No. 924, presented by Julio Rosenstock, MD, Senior Scientific Advisor for Velocity Clinical Research, Director of Velocity’s site at Medical City Dallas, and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

“Sotagliflozin vs. Empagliflozin or Placebo in Type 2 Diabetes on a DPP-4i +/- Metformin,” Board No. 917, presented by Anne L. Peters, MD, Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Programs, Los Angeles, California

“The Lexicon-sponsored research to be presented reflect our ongoing commitment to addressing unmet medical needs within the diabetes community,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We are especially appreciative of the people with diabetes who shared their first-hand and deeply personal accounts of the tremendous burdens associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.”

